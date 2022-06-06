Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.42. 33,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,548. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

