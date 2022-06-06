Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $437.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.33. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.