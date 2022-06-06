Marietta Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Repligen by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,121. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

