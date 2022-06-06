Marietta Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,635,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,489,000 after buying an additional 557,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,607,303,000 after buying an additional 310,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,796,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $492.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

