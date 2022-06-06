Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

MBII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 75,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. 686,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

