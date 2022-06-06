Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 578,900 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 416.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of Carvana worth $166,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,740,250 shares of company stock worth $295,465,135 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 78,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.07.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

