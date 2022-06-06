Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 7,091,453 Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 712.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.37% of Mandiant worth $141,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $49,086,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $38,454,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNDT. TheStreet raised Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities lowered Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.90. 27,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,985. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mandiant, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

