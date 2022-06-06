Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $159,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

ZIM stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

