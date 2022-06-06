Marshall Wace LLP Buys 1,121,711 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6,323.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,711 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 0.5% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.14% of STERIS worth $277,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,626,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,867,000 after acquiring an additional 100,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after acquiring an additional 480,025 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,129. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.