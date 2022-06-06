Marshall Wace LLP Has $178.52 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3,782.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.73% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $178,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,311 shares of company stock worth $64,397,385. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZNP traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.53. 18,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

