Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,713 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 519,408 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VMware were worth $125,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VMware by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $409,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.75. 11,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,443. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,457. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.