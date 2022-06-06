Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,019 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 664,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $218,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,209,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $2,289,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.03. 863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

