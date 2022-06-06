Marshfield Associates Buys 15,681 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marshfield Associates grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 4.8% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Progressive were worth $119,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.12. 8,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.