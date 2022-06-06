Marshfield Associates Has $186.54 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Marshfield Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 7.4% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates owned 0.60% of Cummins worth $186,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.02. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

