Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

