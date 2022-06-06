Massachusetts Institute of Technology Makes New $549,000 Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Marqeta accounts for 0.1% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,892,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.92. 154,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,948,392. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

