Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Match Group stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,101. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

