Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mazda Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.