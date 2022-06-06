Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Acquires 4,099 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.95. 392,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,396,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

