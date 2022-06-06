Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Frontdoor accounts for about 0.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,646,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 41.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,569.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,894 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 33.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,244,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,927,000 after acquiring an additional 818,573 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 667,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 457,606 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. 4,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,326. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.