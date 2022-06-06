Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Raises Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.51. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

