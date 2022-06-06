Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies comprises about 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,439. The company has a market cap of $748.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.40. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

