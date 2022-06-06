Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Sells 57,481 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,481 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. 46,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

