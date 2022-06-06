MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

