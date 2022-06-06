MD Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.78% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $38,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

