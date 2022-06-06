MD Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.92. 246,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,320,936. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

