MD Financial Management Inc. Has $17.44 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MD Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $17,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,627. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

