MD Financial Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.23. 139,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,184,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,335,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

