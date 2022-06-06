MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $3.47 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,203. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,715. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.40 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fortinet from $410.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

