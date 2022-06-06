MD Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,919,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $83,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,400,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after purchasing an additional 220,250 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,089,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,347,000 after buying an additional 104,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 590,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after buying an additional 102,719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $25.57. 5,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,139. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

