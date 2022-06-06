MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 601,972 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.7% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $112,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.27. 71,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,225,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

