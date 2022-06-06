Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Moderna by 19.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Moderna by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,399. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day moving average is $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,305 shares of company stock worth $50,482,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

