Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 3,432 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $109.71. The company had a trading volume of 83,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

