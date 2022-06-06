Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Trade Desk by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.72. 41,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,927. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.57, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

