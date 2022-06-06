Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 308,960 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 440,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,751. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $48.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

