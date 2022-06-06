Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 2.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.78. 36,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,829. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46.

