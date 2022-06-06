Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 344.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 134.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 97.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden National stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

