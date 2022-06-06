Means Investment CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,927 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $74,326,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FedEx by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.86.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,312. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

