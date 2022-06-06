Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after buying an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $14.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $686.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $670.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $772.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.58 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.