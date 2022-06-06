Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 418 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $10,487,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 215,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,318,839. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

