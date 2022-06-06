Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Mairs & Power Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,729,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.6% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $282,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,461. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

