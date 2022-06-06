MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

MEGEF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 158,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

