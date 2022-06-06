Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,439. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $431.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

