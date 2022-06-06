Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank makes up 2.6% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $15,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,526 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,720,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after buying an additional 143,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,366,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $7,311,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $459,361. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCB stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.34. 1,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,537. The company has a market cap of $867.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

