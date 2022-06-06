MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.89. 127,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,899,172. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

