MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 676 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,039,199. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $417.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.28.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.