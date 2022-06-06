MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.25 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $4.78 on Monday, reaching $246.50. The company had a trading volume of 36,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,908. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.23 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.59.

