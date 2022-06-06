M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $222.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.59.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.48) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 226 ($2.86) target price (up from GBX 217 ($2.75)) on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.91) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF opened at $2.73 on Friday. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.