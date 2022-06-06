MIC Capital Management UK LLP Acquires Shares of 465,355 SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 465,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000. SVF Investment Corp. 3 makes up approximately 0.9% of MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MIC Capital Management UK LLP owned approximately 1.13% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,170. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

About SVF Investment Corp. 3 (Get Rating)

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.