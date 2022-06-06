MIC Capital Management UK LLP Invests $10.60 Million in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,236,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,000. Gaia makes up 2.0% of MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MIC Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.06% of Gaia at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gaia by 3,131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.02. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $104.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. Gaia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $13.91.
Several analysts have commented on GAIA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
